TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said

September 09, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Nandyala

PTI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: Sridhar Kavali

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested here in a case of alleged corruption on Saturday morning, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence." The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

