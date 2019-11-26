IIT Kanpur, TalentSprint launch programme in Cyber Security

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced an Advanced Certification Programme in Cyber Security and Cyber Defence in partnership with TalentSprint. It is designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cyber security technologies.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Telangana, while launching the programme suggested that participants should work on live problems. And the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Cyber Security set up by the Telangana government with Data Security Council of India can lend their live cases to the participants. He wanted the certificate distribution to happen in Hyderabad so that the participants can continue to remain engaged with CoE even if they work elsewhere.

Manindra Agrawal, Programme Director at IIT Kanpur, said that there will be roughly 200 billion connected devices by 2020 and the rapid convergence of mobility, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing will increase security threats and the need for Cyber Defence experts will also increase.

Santanu Paul, CEO of TalentSprint, said there is a huge talent crunch and 59% of the companies have vacant positions suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals. The 120-hour programme is spread over six months with a three-day initiation boot camp at IIT Kanpur and followed by six months of attending live classes on the laptop. The programme is priced at ₹ 2.5 lakh.