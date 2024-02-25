GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. disposes of 3,96,224 applications of Praja Vani

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy made in-charge of the programme

February 25, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
People waiting in a long queue for their turn to attend Praja Vani at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

People waiting in a long queue for their turn to attend Praja Vani at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The government has disposed of 3,96,224 applications received in the Praja Vani programme, out of the 4,90,825 applications received so far, sources in the government said.

The Praja Vani was the first face-to-face programme of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that started on the second day of his assuming power, opening the gates of Pragati Bhavan to the common people and it was later renamed Mahatma Phule Praja Bhavan. One of the Congress party’s poll promises was to open Pragati Bhavan for people to come with their grievances where the Chief Minister, Ministers and other officials would attend to them regularly. It is now conducted every Tuesday and Friday.

With the appointment of former Minister G. Chinna Reddy as the Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, the government plans to expedite the clearance of applications received in the Praja Vani programme. Mr. Chinna Reddy has also been entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing the Praja Vani applications and coordinating with all the departments for the expeditious clearance of the problems raised during Praja Vani. He will also attend the programme held twice.

Chief Minister is keen on making the programme a success given the positive signals emanating from it. Sources said the Chief Minister also directed the officials to make arrangements so that the applications can be disposed of every week. “Mr. Chinna Reddy being made in-charge of the programme also indicated Chief Minister’s seriousness on it,” an official said.

Officials said applications that are related to policy decisions or issues pending for long due to various reasons will find some solution with the Planning Board Vice-Chairman directly involved in it. As of now, an IAS officer, Divya has been made the Nodal Officer for the Praja Vani.

The present team generates a unique number for each application and a receipt is also given to the applicant. They are being forwarded to the Collectors if the issues are related to the districts or to the department heads if they are concerned with the State.

