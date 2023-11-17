Telangana Congress releases its manifesto, offers sops to every section of the society

November 17, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Young women getting married in Telangana will be offered 10 gms of gold and cash of Rs one lakh while eligible women will get electric scooters free of cost, according to the Congress Manifesto released in poll bound Telangana here on Friday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto stating the party has a comprehensive plan for the development of Telangana that balances welfare and development. Free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, mega recruitment to fill teacher, vacancies within six months of taking office, Rs two lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to Rs three lakh annually are some of the other promises.

The manifesto also promises enhanced allocation to the education sector with 15% of the State budget for it. Other major promises include Rs. 25,000 monthly pension for Telangana movement martyrs’ families, government job for one family, removal of cases against activists, and allotment of 250 square yard house plots to the martyrs.

The Manifesto also assured to address corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram project with a sitting Judge of the High Court. It will revive the Chief Minister’s ‘Praja Darbar’ at the camp office everyday.

Other promises include comprehensive insurance scheme for major crops, allocation of up to 15% of the state budget for education, Arogyasri applicable for knee surgery, implementation of the old pension scheme for employees, formation of a new PRC, and payment of two PRC dues to RTC workers.

On the contentious Dharani portal, the party said it would replace Dharani with a new portal with land owners getting full rights on the land distributed by the government. Rs. 12,000 per year in each auto driver’s account, abolition of liquor belt shops, formation of three corporations for SC sub-castes after SC classification are also in the list.

It also promised population based reservations for BCs after caste census, separate sub-plans for BCs and minorities, and a special Welfare Board for Economically Backward Classes. Direct assistance of Rs. 2 lakhs to Yadavs and Kurumas for sheep rearing will also be part of the schemes.

Loan limit to self-help groups will be enhanced to Rs. 10 lakh. It assured to solve the housing problem of Hyderabad journalists and Rs. Two lakh financial assistance to the families of deceased journalists would be given.

Distribution of high-quality rice on ration cards, establishment of a welfare board for Gulf workers and compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to families of workers who died in the Gulf, increase in monthly pension for the disabled to Rs. 5,016 and Rs.3,016 pension for folk artists over 50 years old and ‘Gurukula’ sports school in every district are other promises.

Mr. Kharge said the manifesto was like the Gita, Bible, and Quran for the people of Telangana and he accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao of turning the surplus state into a debt-ridden state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manifesto Committee Chairman D. Sreedhar Babu were among those present.