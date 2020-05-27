Telangana

Friday to mark proud moment in Kaleswaram project

An aerial view of Kondapochammasagar all set to receive Godavari water from Murkook pump house in Siddipet district.

An aerial view of Kondapochammasagar all set to receive Godavari water from Murkook pump house in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

CM to unveil lifting of Godavari waters to highest point of Kondapochamma Sagar

 

Friday will mark the day when Godavari water will be pumped to the highest level to the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir as part of Kaleswaram Project.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the event when water will be lifted to a height of 618 metres. The water from Godavari river, lifted from various stages from Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda) will be pumped into the Kondapochamma Sagar with a capacity of 15 TMC and from there through gravity water will be supplied to the hitherto arid lands, which had no irrigation facility till date.

The Kondapochamma reservoir will receive Godavari water from Makook pump house shortly.

Kondapochamma all set to receive Godavari water

 

There is a special reason for naming this project as Kondapochamma sagar after a popular Konda Pochamma temple on the borders of the united Medak, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. There is another popular temple- Komuravelli Mallikarjuna (Mallanna) temple also in the vicinity. There is a tradition of the devotees visiting one temple to make sure they have visited the other. Thus Mr.Rao named the biggest reservoir constructed under Kaleswaram project as Mallanna Sagar and the reservoir constructed on the highest point as Konda Pochammma Sagar.

Konda Pochamma temple, visited by lakhs of devotees in the region, has the reputation of taking care of devotees’ needs and Chief Minister too wanted the Kondapochamma Sagar project to fulfil the irrigation, drinking water and other requirements of the people.

Godavari water being pumped from Aakaram to Murkook on Tuesday in Siddipet district.

Godavari water pumped from Aakaram to Murkook

 

As Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao treats this project as a temple and the arrangements for its inauguration have been made in tune with it. Chandi Yagam, Sudarshan Yagam, Gangamma Poojas and other related rituals will be performed as part of the inauguration of of Kondapochamma Sagar project.

At 4 a.m. on May 29, Chandi Yagam will be performed in Konda Pochamma temple, Sudarshan Yagam at Kondapochamma Sagar pump house simultaneously. At 7 a.m., Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife will offer special poojas at Konda Pochamma temple, which is 30 km away from the project. They will participate in Poornahuthi as part of the Chandi Yagam and take ‘Theertha Prasadam’ offered by the priests and take blessings from the Vedic scholars.

From there the Chief Minister will reach his farm house in Erravelli and inaugurate the Rythu Vedika at Erravelli and Markuk after 9 a.m.

Later he will reach pump house which lifts water to Kondapochamma Sagar at Markuk and will welcome Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamyji who will reach the place at 10 a.m.

Chief Minister will participate in the Poornahuti programme of the Sudarshan Yagam and later he will switch on the pump house, visit the Project Discharge Canal to welcome the Godavari waters. He will perform Pooja to the Godavari Gangamma and see off the Jeeyar Swamy.

Telangana
