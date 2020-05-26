Kondapochammasagar inauguration on Friday

The 15 tmc ft Kondapochammasagar at Murkook mandal in Siddipet district is all set for inauguration on May 29 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The project, last in the series in the district, was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,600 crore. As much as 4,636 acres was acquired by the government for the project with three villages and one tanda — Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda — getting submerged in the reservoir.

The full reservoir level (FRL) at Medigadda, the starting point of Kaleshwaram, is 100 metres whereas the FRL at Kondapochamma is 618 metres, when compared to the zero point at Medigadda. This means water will be lifted to 518 metres (more than half a kilometre vertically) comparing with Medigadda, though in phased manner — reservoir after reservoir.

For instance, the FRL at Mid-Manair is 381 metres, followed by 397 at Annapurna, 490 at Ranganaiksagar and 557 at Mallannasagar.

The Kondapochamma project is estimated to irrigate 2.85 lakh acres and also provide drinking water for the twin cities. The Godavari water will be sent down the line to Gandhamalla and Baswapur also from Kondapochamma. Water for Singur project would also be diverted from here through the Sangareddy canal. As much as 3.75 crore cubic metres of earth work was completed during the construction of the reservoir.

“We have completed the project within a record time of eight working months. The project was entrusted to us in January 2018 and we have completed it before the end of the year. We waited for months to get official clearance to close two roads connecting Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda. Once these roads were closed, the project work was completed recently,” T. Venu, Superintendent Engineer, Kondapochamma told The Hindu.