Telangana

Godavari water pumped from Aakaram to Murkook

Godavari water being pumped from Aakaram to Murkook on Tuesday in Siddipet district.

Godavari water being pumped from Aakaram to Murkook on Tuesday in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

May be pumped to Kondapochamma before month end

Moving another step in getting the Godavari reach Kondapochammasagar, the officials have started pumping water from Aakaram pump house to Murkook on Tuesday. Only one motor was operated on Tuesday and second motor would start pumping water on Wednesday.

According to sources, Godavari water from Kaleshwaram is about a km from Kondapochammasagar. The officials struggled for more than four days to address some technical issues pertaining to power supply which was addressed finally. The Godavari water was pumped to Aakaram pump house from Tukkapur surge pool on May 13.

The authorities have constructed 15 tmcft Kondapochammasagar near Pamulaparthi village in Murkook mandal and the oustees were vacated from the villages on April 30 midnight to ensure that the reservoir was ready to receive water from Godavari.

It was stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao would release water to Kondapochamma anytime after May 24.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:31:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/godavari-water-pumped-from-aakaram-to-murkook/article31626088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY