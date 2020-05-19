Godavari water pumped from Aakaram to Murkook

Moving another step in getting the Godavari reach Kondapochammasagar, the officials have started pumping water from Aakaram pump house to Murkook on Tuesday. Only one motor was operated on Tuesday and second motor would start pumping water on Wednesday.
According to sources, Godavari water from Kaleshwaram is about a km from Kondapochammasagar. The officials struggled for more than four days to address some technical issues pertaining to power supply which was addressed finally. The Godavari water was pumped to Aakaram pump house from Tukkapur surge pool on May 13.
The authorities have constructed 15 tmcft Kondapochammasagar near Pamulaparthi village in Murkook mandal and the oustees were vacated from the villages on April 30 midnight to ensure that the reservoir was ready to receive water from Godavari.
It was stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao would release water to Kondapochamma anytime after May 24.
