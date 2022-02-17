Cyient sets up private 5G CoE with IIT-H as research partner

Global engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company Cyient has set up a private 5G Networks Center of Excellence at its facility here and signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.

Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders, the company said on Wednesday.

The CoE will combine Cyient’s enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad’s research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions, the company said.

SVP and Head of Communications and Utilities business unit Prabhakar Atla said enterprises across industries recognise the benefits of Private 5G networks. They are looking for network solutions that cater to their unique business context and enable their digital transformation. The Private 5G Networks CoE is where such robust network solutions are being created, tested and proven.”

The CoE will immensely benefit from IIT Hyderabad, which is renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation. “We will continue to evolve the CoE through collaboration with network solution providers,” he said.

“IIT Hyderabad has been at the forefront of research and advancement of 5G communication technologies. Collaboration with industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions with far-reaching business consequences,” IIT Hyderabad Director B.S.Murty said.