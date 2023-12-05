HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung continues to affect Hyderabad airport operations, 16 flights cancelled

December 05, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Flights parked at Chennai International Airport as heavy rain lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung.

Flights parked at Chennai International Airport as heavy rain lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The impact of Cyclone Michaung continued to be felt by air travellers from Hyderabad. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 16 flights, both departing and arriving at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), have been cancelled.

The aftermath of Cyclone Michaung led to a complete shutdown of operations at Chennai airport from Monday noon. At 9.37 a.m. today, Chennai airport officials announced resumption of normal functioning. This 17-hour disruption led to the cancellation of several flights, with some extending into Tuesday.

According to information on GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s website, the tally of cancelled flights as of Tuesday morning stands at 10 arrivals and six departures. The affected flights include six from IndiGo, four each from Air Asia and Alliance Air, and two from SpiceJet.

The Chennai route experienced the highest impact, with six cancellations, followed by five on the Bangalore route, three on Tirupati, and one each on Trichy and Visakhapatnam routes.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung travel updates | Flight operations suspended in Chennai till December 5, disrupted in Hyderabad, Visakhapathnam; 40 trains to and from Kerala cancelled

Among the specific cancelled flights are IndiGo’s 6E 531 (Hyderabad-Chennai), 6E 289 (Hyderabad-Chennai), 6E 495 (Chennai-Hyderabad), 6E 2171 (Trichy-Hyderabad), 6E 834 (Chennai-Hyderabad), and 6E 783 (Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad).

AirAsia’s affected flights include I5 1528 (Bangalore-Hyderabad), I5 611 (Bangalore-Hyderabad), I5 1529 (Hyderabad-Bangalore), and I5 612 (Hyderabad-Chennai). Alliance Air experienced cancellations with 9I 877 (Hyderabad-Tirupati), 9I 878 (Tirupati-Hyderabad), 9I 869 (Hyderabad-Vijayanagar Airport Bangalore), and 9I 870 (Vijayanagar Airport Bangalore-Hyderabad). SpiceJet’s disrupted flights encompass SG 2697 (Tirupati-Hyderabad) and SG 322 (Chennai-Hyderabad).

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.