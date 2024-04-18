GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congratulations pour in for beedi roller’s son who bagged 27th rank in UPSC Civil Services exam

April 18, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Friends and relatives, besides several leaders across the political spectrum, made a beeline to the residence of Nandala Saikiran, who secured all India 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, to congratulate him on the remarkable accomplishment.

Ananya Reddy from Telangana secures third rank in UPSC Civil Services 2023

Hailing from a weaver family of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district, Mr. Saikiran excelled in the highly competitive exams with perseverance.

He had lost his father a few years ago. His mother, a beedi roller, has raised him and his sister all by herself against all odds since then.

Mr Saikiran did his B.Tech in ECE from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. He prepared for the Civil Services exam while working as an engineer in a Hyderabad-based private firm and eventually cracked the UPSC exam-2023 by securing 27th rank with unwavering determination.

Choppadandi former MLA Sunke Ravishankar was among those who met Mr. Saikiran at his residence and congratulated him on his achievement.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / civil and public service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.