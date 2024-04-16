GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ananya Reddy from Telangana secures third rank in UPSC Civil Services 2023

37 from AP and Telangana make it to the Civil Services. Four candidates secure ranks below 100.

April 16, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Donuru Ananya Reddy, third ranker in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

Donuru Ananya Reddy, third ranker in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Donuru Ananya Reddy from Mahabubnagar in Telangana led the list of successful civil services candidates from the Telugu speaking States securing the All India third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023 results announced on Tuesday afternoon.

At the last count and information shared by the IAS coaching academies in Hyderabad, as many as 37 candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were selected. There are four candidates from the Telugu States in the list of top 100 rankers.

Apart from the third ranker Ms. Ananya Reddy, hailing from Mahabubnagar district, Nandala Sai Kiran secured 27th rank followed by K. N. Chandana Jahnavi (50th) and Merugu Kaushik (82nd). As many as 100 candidates from the two States had appeared for the interviews.

Some of the other candidates, who secured below 500 rank include: Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (104), Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy (173), Nimmanapalli Pradeep Reddy (382), Nandiraju Sri Meghana Devi (411), Gobbilla Krishnasreevastav (444), Banna Venkatesh (467), Kadumuri Hari Prasad Raju (475), Poola Dhanush (480) and Adusumilli Monica (487).

Tips to take on the UPSC Civil Services Exams

The last ranker from the Telugu state to be selected is Govada Navyasree, who secured 995 rank. Interestingly, many of the selected candidates are already in the civil services having secured ranks last year. Some of them are undergoing training in various Central Government training institutions.

According to Mr. Srikanth of Analog IAS Academy, at least 50 of their candidates, who had taken coaching at different branches of the institute, were selected.

Ms. Sanghamitra of R.C.Reddy IAS Academy said 25 candidates from their institute had made it to the Civil Services. “There are at least three, who are sure to secure IAS while 10 others will get IPS and 12 others central services,” she said.

Mr. Gopalkrishna of Braintree IAS Academy said the trend is same like last year. “We expected around 40 from the Telugu states to make it to the Civil services. Around 100 candidates were selected for the interviews this year,” he added.

Additional DGP Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who has been in thick of action mentoring the civil services aspirants, said that 100 candidates who had taken online coaching, for personal interviews, given by him and other bureaucrats, police officers and teachers across the country were selected for the civil services.

UPSC declares result of civil services preliminary exam — 14,624 candidates qualify

CM greets rankers

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the rankers from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the just released UPSC -2023 civil services exam results.

The Chief Minister expressed delight on the selection of more than 50 candidates from the Telugu States for civil services. The CM commended D. Ananya Reddy, hailing from Palamuru district, for securing third rank at the national level in the UPSC exam.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / civil and public service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.