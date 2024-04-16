Ananya Reddy from Telangana secures third rank in UPSC Civil Services 2023

April 16, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Donuru Ananya Reddy from Mahabubnagar in Telangana led the list of successful civil services candidates from the Telugu speaking States securing the All India third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023 results announced on Tuesday afternoon.

At the last count and information shared by the IAS coaching academies in Hyderabad, as many as 37 candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were selected. There are four candidates from the Telugu States in the list of top 100 rankers.

Apart from the third ranker Ms. Ananya Reddy, hailing from Mahabubnagar district, Nandala Sai Kiran secured 27th rank followed by K. N. Chandana Jahnavi (50th) and Merugu Kaushik (82nd). As many as 100 candidates from the two States had appeared for the interviews.

Some of the other candidates, who secured below 500 rank include: Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (104), Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy (173), Nimmanapalli Pradeep Reddy (382), Nandiraju Sri Meghana Devi (411), Gobbilla Krishnasreevastav (444), Banna Venkatesh (467), Kadumuri Hari Prasad Raju (475), Poola Dhanush (480) and Adusumilli Monica (487).

The last ranker from the Telugu state to be selected is Govada Navyasree, who secured 995 rank. Interestingly, many of the selected candidates are already in the civil services having secured ranks last year. Some of them are undergoing training in various Central Government training institutions.

According to Mr. Srikanth of Analog IAS Academy, at least 50 of their candidates, who had taken coaching at different branches of the institute, were selected.

Ms. Sanghamitra of R.C.Reddy IAS Academy said 25 candidates from their institute had made it to the Civil Services. “There are at least three, who are sure to secure IAS while 10 others will get IPS and 12 others central services,” she said.

Mr. Gopalkrishna of Braintree IAS Academy said the trend is same like last year. “We expected around 40 from the Telugu states to make it to the Civil services. Around 100 candidates were selected for the interviews this year,” he added.

Additional DGP Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who has been in thick of action mentoring the civil services aspirants, said that 100 candidates who had taken online coaching, for personal interviews, given by him and other bureaucrats, police officers and teachers across the country were selected for the civil services.

CM greets rankers

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the rankers from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the just released UPSC -2023 civil services exam results.

The Chief Minister expressed delight on the selection of more than 50 candidates from the Telugu States for civil services. The CM commended D. Ananya Reddy, hailing from Palamuru district, for securing third rank at the national level in the UPSC exam.