GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cherlapalli terminal station to double up as coaching facility

Updated - May 24, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 05:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The upcoming ₹430 crore Cherlapalli terminal station will have an additional four high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full length trains.

Two new foot-over bridges – one 12 metres wide and another six metres wide – to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement are also under construction along with a modern station building with an architectural facade, informed South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain on Thursday.

₹430 crore Cherlapalli railway station to be ready soon: SCR

Terminal station to double up as coaching terminal

During an inspection of the ongoing works along with his senior officials, the GM noted that the terminal station will also be doubling up as an alternate coaching terminal for the capital region for trains starting from this facility.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Facilities at the station building

The station building itself will comprise six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor. Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities for both ladies and gentlemen.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting. All nine platforms will have a total of seven lifts and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement. The station also comes under the MMTS Phase II suburban train service project.

Related Stories

Sanathnagar station upgradation works checked

Later, Mr. Jain conducted a rear window inspection of the Cherlapalli– Moula-Ali – Ammuguda – Sanathnagar section. The Sanathnagar railway station upgradation works too were checked by him. He was accompanied by chief administrative officer (construction) Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief commercial manager Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief mechanical engineer C. Madhusudhana Rao and principal chief operations manager B. Nagya and DRM Bhartesh Kumar Jain, said a press release.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) and other officials inspecting ongoing works at Cherlapalli terminal station located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Related Topics

Telangana / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.