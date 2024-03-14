Three trains to halt at Cherlapalli terminal station from March 14

March 14, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to take up experimental halts at the upcoming Cherlapalli railway terminal, Hyderabad from March 14 for the following trains: Train Number 17011/ 17012 Hyderabad- Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Bidar Express, Train Number 12713/12714 Vijayawada – Secunderabad - Vijayawada Express and Train Number 12706/12705 Secunderabad – Guntur - Secunderabad Express.

These trains will halt for a minute or so before reaching Secunderabad station, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The terminal station is fast nearing completion and at a recent media interaction, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has informed that the facility will be used if its ready even if the election code of conduct comes into force and will be formally inaugurated later.

Train halt timings

Train Number 17011 Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Express will arrive at Cherlapalli at 5.35 a.m. and depart at 5.36 a.m. after starting at Secunderabad station at 5.20 a.m. and in the return direction Train No. 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Bidar Express will reach Cherlapalli at 4.59 p.m. and depart at 5 p.m. before reaching Secunderabad station at 6.05 p.m.

Train Number 12713 Vijayawada – Secunderabad Express will arrive at Cherlapalli at 11.25 a.m. and depart at 11.26 a.m. touching Secunderabad station at 12.15 p.m. and in the return direction, Train Number 12714 Secunderabad - Vijayawada Express will reach Cherlapalli at 4.41 p.m. and depart at 4.42 p.m. before that it will reach Secunderabad station at 4.25 p.m.

Train Number 12706 Secunderabad-Guntur Express will arrive at Cherlapalli at 8 a.m. and departs at 8.01 a.m. after starting from Secunderabad station at 7.45 a.m., in the return direction, Train Number 12705 Guntur-Secunderabad will touch Cherlapalli at 9.09 p.m. and departs at 9.10 p.m. and reaches Secunderabad station at 10.20 p.m.

₹411.39 Crore raised through scrap sale

A high of ₹411.39 crore revenue through scrap sale was raised during financial year 2023-24 as against ₹391 crore last year, thus surpassing the target set by Railway Board by mobilising scrap sales and undertaking sales through e-auction conducted online through Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal.