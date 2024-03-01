BRS leaders led by KTR leave for ‘Chalo Medigadda’ visit to “explain facts to people”

March 01, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - hyderabad

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao left Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, to Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram project in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Friday to “expose the Congress Government’s conspiracy to delay restoration work and explain facts about the project to people one more time”.

Sitting and former legislators, Members of Parliament and other senior leaders comprised the delegation that left for Medigadda in two buses. Speaking to mediapersons before leaving, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Congress Government was politicising the issue of damage suffered by Medigadda Barrage shedding its responsibility as the government.

Stating that they had taken up the visit only to explain facts to people about the Kaleshwaram project including Medigadda Barrage and to expose the Congress conspiracy to delay rehabilitation of the damaged structure expecting that it would suffer more damage in the coming flood season. “Interests of farmers should be prime to the government and not settling political scores”, he suggested.

Mr. Rama Rao reiterated that the government was free to order any probe into the damage and other aspects but restoration work be taken up before the flood season. Earlier in the day, taking to a social media platform, he said it was not a visit to counter the one taken up by the government. People would not tolerate the government attempts to kill a project that had multiplied paddy production in the State.

Farming was made a celebration by the previous BRS Government for 10 years with various pro-farmers initiatives and interventions. However, now, the Congress Government was trying to reduce it to unproductive activity, he said.

Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the Congress Government was trying to politicise the technical issues in Kaleshwaram project and suggested it not to mortgage the farmers’ interests for its political ends. He mentioned that Kaddam project had breached twice during the Congress regime but its restoration was not delayed.

He requested the government to divert water from Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages with the help of coffer dams and fill Yellampally Barrage, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar reservoirs to ensure sufficient water for irrigation and drinking needs.