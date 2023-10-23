HamberMenu
Expert team studying damage to Medigadda Barrage bridge: L&T

Company to take up rectification work soon after technical assessment

October 23, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

hyderabad

Infrastructure major L&T, the agency that has constructed the Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Project, has deputed its team of technical experts to the site following a portion of the road bridge “sagging” on Saturday night.

“Sagging of the bridge portion at one of the locations of Block-7 was observed on Saturday evening after a loud noise. Our technical expert team is already deputed to the project site to assess the abrupt cause of the damage, along with the State (Telangana) authorities,” L&T authorities said on Sunday.

“L&T will take the necessary action to rectify the damage on our own upon its technical assessment and way forward solution at the earliest possible time,” General Manager and Business Unit Head (Hydel & Tunnel) of L&T S. Suresh Kumar said in a brief statement.

L&T had built the 1.632 km-long Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage with 86 piers in 2019 and since then the barrage has been in operation and has withstood floods for the last five seasons. Last year, the barrage experienced the highest recorded flood of 28.7 lakh cusecs against design discharge of 28.25 lakh cusecs, the statement issued by the company said.

It further stated that the barrage was designed by the State authorities and it continued to operate safely including withstanding even the unprecedented flood of July 2022.

