BC Commission begins deliberations with experts on caste survey

The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission has initiated a series of consultations with subject experts regarding the socio-economic caste survey to be conducted across the State as the BC Commission was tasked with formulating a detailed action plan, which includes developing methodologies, modalities, questionnaires, and addressing other pertinent issues.

A delegation from the people’s committee on caste census met with BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, member secretary B. Bala Maya Devi, and Commission members Ch. Upendra, Shubhpradh Patel Nooli, and K. Kishor Goud at the state BC Commission office here on Monday.

This extensive brainstorming session included discussions with sociologists, caste leaders, public associations, and NGOs. The experts shared their insights on conducting a comprehensive socio-economic, educational, and political survey, drawing from recent caste surveys in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka. They also addressed potential legal and technical challenges, and strategies to overcome them.

Mr.Krishna Mohan Rao opened the session with an overview of various technologies, tools, methods, software, processes, procedures, case studies, and operations. He highlighted key reports, including the SECC-2011, Tamil Nadu’s Ambha Shankar, Sattenathan, Justice Janardhanam, and Karnataka’s H. Kantha Raja Commission reports, providing a detailed explanation of the survey methodologies and outlining the roadmap for Telangana’s caste survey.

The discussions also involved reputable institutes like ASCI, CESS, CGG, CSD, and the Bureau of Economics and Statistics department. The work completed by the BC Commission so far was presented in handouts, earning appreciation for the chairman’s dedication and innovative approach.

The commission plans to invite representatives from caste associations, community leaders, NGOs, social scientists, anthropologists, and linguistic experts to provide further advice and suggestions, both orally and in writing.