Anti-ragging campaign held at Government Medical College in Ramagundam

February 16, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

An anti-ragging campaign was conducted under the aegis of the police department at the Government Medical College in Ramagundam on Thursday.

The campaign assumes significance in the wake of an alleged ragging incident that was reported in the college hostel on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the college authorities expelled four MBBS second year students from the college hostel on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a first year MBBS student, a hosteller.

At the anti-ragging awareness programme held on the college campus on Thursday, the new Police Commissioner of Ramagundam, M Srinivasulu, administered a pledge against ragging to the students.

The students took a pledge affirming their resolve to keep their college ragging-free and foster the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood.

Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Chetana, Government Medical College, Ramagundam, Principal Hima Bindu Singh, among others were present.