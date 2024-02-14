GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four MBBS second year students expelled from college hostel on ragging charges

February 14, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Four MBBS second year students of the Government Medical College in Ramagundam were expelled from the college hostel on Wednesday following an alleged incident of ragging at the boys’ hostel of the college in the industrial hub of Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

Sources said that the college authorities took the action based on a complaint filed by a first year MBBS student against some of his seniors on ragging charges. The Government Medical College, Ramagundam, was established in 2022 in the coal belt. The aggrieved student, in his complaint, alleged that he was forced to cut his hair using a trimmer by four senior hostel mates at the college hostel on Tuesday, sources added.

When contacted, Dr Hima Bindu Singh, Principal, Government Medical College, Ramagundam, told The Hindu that a meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the college has been convened on February 15.

She said, “We have removed four MBBS second year students from the college hostel and asked them to come to the meeting with their parents. Further course of action will be taken based on the recommendations of the committee.”

