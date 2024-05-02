GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIMIM chief Asaduddin throws his weight behind YSRCP president Jagan

May 02, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his support to YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his support to YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi backed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and maintained that he would protect reservations and Constitution.

Mr. Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was speaking at a public meeting late on Wednesday night, and said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy, if he wins, I am certain he will continue reservations in Andhra, and will try to protect the Constitution.”

The Hyderabad parliamentarian criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and sought to know that given the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would Mr. Naidu ever dare to disagree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opposition to reservations for Muslims.

The AIMIM has been supportive of the YSRCP. The AIMIM president expressed his support for Mr. Reddy, and his opposition to TDP chief Mr Naidu, in the past as well.

BJP’s 400 paar will lead to a complete change in Constitution: Owaisi

In a separate development, and at a different public meeting, AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi too touched upon the reservation issue. He asserted that reservations for Muslims were based on caste, and not religion. He said that while on the one hand the BJP speaks of pasmandas, but on the other hand, opposes these reservations which are given to these very pasmanda groups.

Related Topics

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Hyderabad / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.