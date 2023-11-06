AIMIM announces its Jubilee Hills assembly constituency candidate

November 06, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen announced on Monday announced Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin as its Jubilee Hills assembly constituency candidate.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi took to X, formerly Twitter, to make the announcement.

Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin @MohdRashedFaraz AIMIM Shaikhpet corporator will be our MLA candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 6, 2023

Mr Farazuddin is the sitting corporator of the Shaikpet ward, which is a part of the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. According to his aides, 37-year-old who is a businessman, is a two-time corporator.

On Friday, the AIMIM had announced that it would field its candidates in nine constituencies, but had announced the names of only six. With the announcement of Mr Farazuddin, all eyes are now on the Rajendranagar and Bahadurpura assembly seats. An announcement is expected soon.