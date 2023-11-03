HamberMenu
AIMIM to contest in nine constituencies in Hyderabad

November 03, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday.

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday announced its intention to contest nine seats in Hyderabad in the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections. In addition to the existing seats that are represented by its sitting MLAs, the party would contest the Rajendra Nagar and Jubilee Hills assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said that former mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain will contest the Nampally seat. Another former mayor, Zulfekhar Ali, has been fielded from the Charminar assembly segment.

The party requested Charminar sitting legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, and current Yakutpura legislator not to contest. “The request was accepted graciously,” Mr Owaisi said.

In other changes, sitting Nampally legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj has been fielded from the Yakutpura assembly seat. A second list of candidates comprising Bahadurpura, Jubilee Hills and Rajendra Nagar will soon be released

List of candidates

1) Charminar: Mir Zulfequar Ali 2) Chandrayangutta: Akbaruddin Owaisi 3) Malakpet: Ahmed Balala 4)Nampally: Majid Hussain 5)Karwan: Kouser Mohiuddin 6)Yakutpura: Jaffer Hussain

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

