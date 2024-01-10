Industries Minister says Telangana has the most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in the country 

January 10, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that Telangana has the most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in the country at present.

Aerospace, aviation and space industries were thrust sectors for the State which was equipped with several aerospace and allied parks to host aerospace manufacturing, servicing, engineering and training firms. The State’s industrial policy is being hailed as the most friendly policy by the industry, he said.

The Minister was speaking at the Atmanirbharta in defence sector organised in connection with Adani Defence and Aerospace unveiling its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Indian Navy at its facility in Shamshabad on Wednesday. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt; Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar; Indian Army DG Aviation Lt. Gen Ajay Kumar Suri; Adani Defence president and CEO Ashish Rajvanshi and others were present.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the State had over 1,000 MSMEs in aerospace and allied sectors and the State was periodically hosting supply chain events with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to onboard local MSMEs in the global aerospace chain. The State attracted multiple mega investments from Global Original Equipment manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation and Rafael Advanced Systems. Each of these global investors gave commitments to repeat investments every few years.

Telangana had won the biennial Best State Awards for Aerospace from the Ministry of Civil Aviation consistently thrice in a row (2018, 2020, and 2022) and the state was ranked first in the sector for the reference period of 2016-2020

According to a release, Adani Defence & Aerospace had selected Hyderabad as its first location for setting up their defence capabilities. The company established the first carbon aerostructures manufacturing lines for UAVs in a short span of 10 years and was engaged with more than 25 suppliers in Hyderabad.

Having exported 20 plus unmanned aerial systems to international markets, the company had facilitated exports in defence from Hyderabad. It was planning to ramp up investments and allied capabilities in defence and aerospace manufacturing.