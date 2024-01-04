GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani Group keen on investing in Telangana

 Chief Minister welcomes the investment proposals of Adani Group  

January 04, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Adani Group has evinced keenness in investing in the State.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone CEO and Group Head Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani said the Group was prepared to make investments in Telangana. Mr. Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday and held discussions in this regard.

The Chief Minister assured that the State government was committed to providing the infrastructure and incentives to industrial development, employment generation and setting up of new units. Mr. Karan Adani assured that the ongoing projects in the State would continue and requested the government’s support for the new projects proposed by the group.

The delegation informed that the Adani Group would stand in the forefront in setting up new units and promoting employment generation in spite of the change in the government in the State.

The Chief Minister welcomed the investment plans of Adani Group in the State and held discussions on the Group’s proposals to set up aerospace park and data centre.

