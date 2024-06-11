GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

ACB grills two accused in sheep scam

Updated - June 11, 2024 12:05 am IST

Published - June 11, 2024 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) were given three-day custody of the two accused arrested on May 31 in the ₹700 crore sheep scam. 

CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, Sabavath Ramchander, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, OSD to former Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested on May 31 for violating procedures for procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process. 

The ACB officials started their questioning on Monday. The accused were escorted from Chanchalguda jail and were taken to an office in Banjara Hills for questioning. The ACB custody ends on Wednesday. 

The two officials were allegedly arrested for deliberately giving instructions to all district joint directors of the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons. The duo, along with brokers, illegally misappropriated government funds worth ₹2.10 crore, the ACB officials said.  

Ramchander was the MD of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited when the alleged misappropriation of funds took place. According to the ACB, around ₹700 crore was misappropriated in the scam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.