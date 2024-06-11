ACB grills two accused in sheep scam

Officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) were given three-day custody of the two accused arrested on May 31 in the ₹700 crore sheep scam.

CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, Sabavath Ramchander, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, OSD to former Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested on May 31 for violating procedures for procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process.

The ACB officials started their questioning on Monday. The accused were escorted from Chanchalguda jail and were taken to an office in Banjara Hills for questioning. The ACB custody ends on Wednesday.

The two officials were allegedly arrested for deliberately giving instructions to all district joint directors of the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons. The duo, along with brokers, illegally misappropriated government funds worth ₹2.10 crore, the ACB officials said.

Ramchander was the MD of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited when the alleged misappropriation of funds took place. According to the ACB, around ₹700 crore was misappropriated in the scam.