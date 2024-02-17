GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aadhaar must for free electricity scheme in Telangana

Residents who don’t have Aadhaar cards can enrol for the card and register for the scheme

February 17, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Guidelines to avail 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyoti scheme were issued by Telangana government on February 16, 2024.

Telangana government has made Aadhar details mandatory to avail of the Gruha Jyothi scheme through which the government plans to provide free electricity up to 200 units to the eligible families.

The government issued the guidelines for eligibility for the scheme. It said using Aadhaar details would ensure simplifying the delivery of services and benefits. Moreover, it would ensure transparency, efficiency and delivery seamlessly.

Residents who don’t have Aadhaar cards can enrol for the card and register for the scheme. The application slip can be used to secure the benefit. Apart from this other documents like Bank or Post office passbook with photo, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, Passport, Ration Card, Voter Identity card, MGNREGA card, Kisan Photo passbook, Driving license or any other document issued by a gazetted officer can also be submitted.

If there is any issue with the Aadhaar authentication due to poor biometrics of the beneficiaries or due to any other reason, their credentials can be proved with the Aadhaar Time password or Time based one Time Password.

Providing 200 units of free electricity was one of the poll promises of the Congress party before the State Assembly Elections-2023. Government expects that about 80 lakh households in the State will be eligible for the scheme.

Only permanent residents of Telangana with a residential electricity connection in their names and consuming less than 200 units of electricity per month are eligible for the scheme.

