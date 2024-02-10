GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government allocates ₹2,400 crore for Gruhajyothi scheme

Allocations for energy, irrigation sectors hiked to continue thrust

February 10, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The government has made enhanced allocations to energy and irrigation sectors to continue the thrust on the two key sectors contributing to the economic growth of Telangana. The budgetary allocations include support for free farm power and subsidies to other categories as also for its poll promise of free energy up to 200 units a month to below poverty line households.

Presenting the interim (vote-on-account) budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the irrigation sector has a provision of ₹28,024 crore, while energy has ₹19,243 crore, including ₹2,418 crore allocation for ‘gruhajyothi’ scheme of free energy to households.

Mr. Vikramarka recollected that it was the Congress government in the past that had introduced free power supply scheme to farmers and coupled with strategic policies the measure had put an end to suicide by farmers in the State. He reiterated that the present government was committed to supply 24-hour free power to the community.

On the irrigation sector, he said it was in a very serious trouble as the previous government did not take into consideration the advice from irrigation experts and its execution of projects was aimed only at benefiting the contractors. The government had ordered inquiry into the quality of construction, ill-conceived designs and corruption in the execution of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram project.

He stated that the government was also planning to complete Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project for the upper regions of Telangana and also aiming to complete the pending projects such as Alimineti Madhava Reddy-Srisailam Left Bank Canal (AMR-SLBC), SRSP-Indiramma Flood Flow Canal and lift irrigation schemes such as J. Chokka Rao Devadula, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy, Jawahar Nettempadu, Rajiv Bhima, Koilsagar, Kumram Bheem and Chinna Kaleshwaram.

Krishna waters

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the government was committed to get the rightful share of water in the Krshna and Godavari basins for Telangana and would not spare any effort including legal options to protect the rights of people.

