GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress, Left tried to gain political mileage by linking Rohith Vemula's death to BJP: Ex-MLC Ramchander Rao

In the closure report, the Telangana Police claimed Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and ended his life in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered

May 04, 2024 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Hyderabad

PTI
BJP leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao. File

BJP leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Former BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao, an accused in the 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case, has alleged that Congress and Left parties had tried to gain political mileage by linking the death of the University of Hyderabad student to the BJP.

Vemula's suicide was painful, but the attitude of the Congress and Left parties was deplorable, Ramchander Rao said on May 3.

He made these remarks after the Telangana Police filed a closure report in the case before a local court. The police gave a clean chit to the accused, including Mr. Rao.

Rohith Vemula did not belong to a Scheduled Caste: police file closure report citing lack of evidence 

Police claimed Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and ended his life in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

Students protest

A group of students protested at the University of Hyderabad, raising slogans against the BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani and former university vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile, who was also among the accused persons.

In a social media post, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said the closure report filed by police "on Rohith Vemula's institutional murder is an exercise in irony".

"The Congress government and its police are supporting the false narrative of the BJP by tagging Rohith not to be a Dalit despite lack of proof of the same," it said.

Rohith Vemula's family said that it will legally contest the closure report.

His brother Raja Vemula claimed the district collector has to decide on the family's SC status. Following this, police said they have decided to conduct further investigation into the case.

A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit further investigation into the case, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta said in a statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.