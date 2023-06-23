HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-U.S. talks: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Mr. Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the "exceptional warmth and hospitality" U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Mr. Modi

June 23, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Washington

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden during a ceremonial welcome ahead of dinner at the White House, in Washington, USA, Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden during a ceremonial welcome ahead of dinner at the White House, in Washington, USA, Thursday, June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that technology cooperation featured prominently in the discussion between India and the U.S. and described it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the ongoing State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Very clearly, technology, in particular advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes," he told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.

PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 3 updates

"Technology featured in talks, not in a limited way but technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains," he added.

Mr. Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the "exceptional warmth and hospitality" U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Mr. Modi.

"The visit has been extremely rich in form and equally, if not more, rich in substance," he said, describing the trip as "path-breaking."

He referred to various deals, including in defence, to highlight the visit's achievements.

Related Topics

USA / India / India-United States

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.