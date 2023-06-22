PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 3 updates | India, U.S. to announce deals in defence, tech, health and visas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Presiden Joe Biden and the two nations are expected to sign a series of agreements

June 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

On Day 2 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S., he will be welcomed to the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden as the two are expected to hold bilateral talks, sign important agreements and address a press conference.

The two countries will announce a series of agreements in defence cooperation, critical and emerging technology, health, environment and visas on Thursday (June 22) in their joint statement.

Some of these deals — such as India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ9-Reaper drones for upwards of $3 billion had already been all but confirmed. Now, senior administration officials confirmed this and other defence outcomes in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Not all conversations and announcements will be easy on Thursday. Mr. Biden is expected to raise the issue of democratic backsliding in India as per the administration officials. He has been asked in strong terms by his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill to discuss democratic norms and human rights in India with Mr. Modi.