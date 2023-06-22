HamberMenu
Live

PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 3 updates | India, U.S. to announce deals in defence, tech, health and visas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Presiden Joe Biden and the two nations are expected to sign a series of agreements

June 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the Skilling for future event at National Science Foundation, in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the Skilling for future event at National Science Foundation, in Washington DC on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

On Day 2 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S., he will be welcomed to the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden as the two are expected to hold bilateral talks, sign important agreements and address a press conference.

The two countries will announce a series of agreements in defence cooperation, critical and emerging technology, health, environment and visas on Thursday (June 22) in their joint statement.

Some of these deals — such as India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ9-Reaper drones for upwards of $3 billion had already been all but confirmed. Now, senior administration officials confirmed this and other defence outcomes in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Not all conversations and announcements will be easy on Thursday. Mr. Biden is expected to raise the issue of democratic backsliding in India as per the administration officials. He has been asked in strong terms by his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill to discuss democratic norms and human rights in India with Mr. Modi.

  • June 22, 2023 17:53
    PM Modi’s gift to U.S. First Lady Jill Biden | All you need to know about the lab-grown diamond

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the U.S. for a three-day State visit, has gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5-carat diamond, placed in Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché box, to the U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

    The diamond is eco-friendly as resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. The green diamond is sculpted with precision and care using cutting-edge technology. It emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat and is certified by the Gemological Lab, IGI (International Gemological Institute).

    Read more here.

  • June 22, 2023 17:34
    India to sign Artemis Accords, send joint mission to International Space Station in 2024, says White House

    India has decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, and NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024, the White House said Thursday (June 22).

    “On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” a senior administration official said hours before the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

    Read more here.

