YouTuber and racer TTF Vasan’s driving licence cancelled 

October 07, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Licensing Authority-cum-Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kancheepuram, on Saturday issued an order cancelling the driving licence of YouTuber and racer T.T.F. Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan, 23, who was arrested recently for rash riding on a public road

On October 5, the Madras High Court dismissed a bail petition filed by him in the case booked against him for rash riding on a public road. The vlogger-cum-motorcycle racer was thrown off his bike while performing a wheelie on the service road of the Chennai-Vellore national highway on September 17. The High Court also had made certain strong observations while dismissing the petition.

On September, 19, the Baluchetty Chatram police arrested him after booking a case for offences under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code read with section 184 (Dangerous Driving) and other provisions of Motor Vehicle Act.

Initiating the proceedings, the RTO N. Thinakaran said the driving licence had been issued to Vasan from the RTO, Mettupalayam and a show-cause notice was also issued to him asking as to why action should not be taken against him under relevant rules of the Central Motor Vehicle Rule. The show-cause notice was also served in person on September 20 by the Motor Vehicle Inspector, RTO, Chennai (East). Vasan had not submitted any written explanation or reply.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, sent a letter listing pending cases against Vasan to the RTO. Vasan has cases for violations of Motor Vehicle Act — eight cases were booked in Greater Chennai Traffic Police limits, one each in Sulur, Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Cuddalore districts and Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The vehicles which were used by Vasan and involved in various traffic offences were also listed out.

After perusing all the records, the RTO said that there was no reason to exonerate Vasan from the charges. The officer also said as per the powers conferred under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, he disqualified Vasan’s driving licence for a period of ten years from October 6, 2023 to October 5, 2033.

The order also said if he was aggrieved, he may appeal before the Joint Commissioner, South Zone, Chennai within 30 days.