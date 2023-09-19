HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TTF Vasan, popular YouTuber and bike racer, arrested for rash driving 

When Vasan and his friends were returning from a trip to Maharashtra, he met with an accident on September 17 after losing control of his motorbike while indulging in a wheeling

September 19, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Youtuber TTF Vasan

Youtuber TTF Vasan | Photo Credit: Instagram / vasan_enfielder

Popular vlogger and motorbike racer TTF Vasan was arrested by Baluchetty Chatram Police in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 for rash and negligent driving.

Vasan has a huge fan following on social media for his videos showing motorbike stunts, racing, wheeling and speeding on public roads.

When Vasan and his friends were returning from a trip to Maharashtra, he met with an accident on Sunday (September 17) after losing control of his motorbike while indulging in a wheeling, a manoeuvre in which the front wheel of the two-wheeler is raised off the road. He was thrown off the bike and fell into a pit adjacent to a concrete bridge.

He was rescued by passers-by and taken to a private hospital. He was treated at the hospital while his bike was mangled. CCTV footage of his act went viral on social media and received wide criticism for negative influence.

On Tuesday morning, Baluchetty Chatram police arrested him after booking a case for offences under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code read with section 184 (Dangerous Driving) and other provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. He was taken to Government General Hospital for a medical check up and later to a court for remand.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / crime / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.