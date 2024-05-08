GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madras High Court calls for legal services authority’s report on ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s health condition

Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and R. Kalaimathi direct the Coimbatore DLSA to submit the report on Thursday after being informed that the latter had deputed three empanelled lawyers and an orthopaedician to check on the health of the YouTuber following complaints of custodial violence in the Coimbatore prison

Published - May 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The court passed the interim order on a petition filed by A. Shankar’s mother, A. Kamala, alleging that her son had sustained a fracture on the right hand after being beaten up black and blue in the prison.

The court passed the interim order on a petition filed by A. Shankar’s mother, A. Kamala, alleging that her son had sustained a fracture on the right hand after being beaten up black and blue in the prison.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday called for a report from the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) after being informed that the latter had deputed three empanelled lawyers and an orthopaedician to check on the health of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, alias A. Shankar, following complaints of custodial violence in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

A Division Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and R. Kalaimathi wanted the DLSA’s report to be submitted before them on Thursday. The interim order was passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by the remand prisoner’s mother, A. Kamala, alleging that her son had sustained a fracture on the right hand after being beaten up black and blue in the prison.

While Senior Counsel R. John Sathyan, representing the petitioner, insisted that the prisoner be produced before the High Court, at least through videoconference, for the judges to take a look at his physical condition, Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak vehemently opposed the plea and said there was absolutely no harm caused to the remand prisoner.

Mr. Raj Thilak told the court that the remand prisoner himself had filed a petition before a Coimbatore Judicial Magistrate who, in turn, had referred the issue to the DLSA. The DLSA chairperson had deputed three legal aid lawyers and an orthopaedician, who met the prisoner and interacted with him for an hour on Tuesday before submitting their report to the authority.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.