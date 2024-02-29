Lok Sabha elections | DMK allots two seats to CPI, two to CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu

February 29, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK on Thursday, February 29, 2024, finalised seat-sharing talks with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, allotting two seats each to both Left parties. The constituencies are to be decided upon later.

The decision was arrived during a meeting between the Left parties at the DMK head office on Thursday morning.

An agreement to allot the two seats to the CPI in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan. Similarly, an agreement to allot two seats to the CPI-M was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI-M State Secretary K. Balakrishnan.

In the 2019 general elections too, the CPI and the CPI(M) contested from two seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.