Watch | Behind the scenes at the Kumbakonam temple car festival

June 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Every year, the people of Kumbakonam move the Sarangapani temple’s 500 tonne heavy and 102 feet tall temple car to mark the Chithirai festival.

This temple car had been under construction for more than a month. On May 3, the finishing touches are underway.Four ornate horse figurines, each weighing 400kgs, made of bamboo and papier-mâché are being fastened to the temple car.

NC Ramesh, the stapati or the architect of the temple car with few of his team members is standing 60 feet above the ground to pull the rope tied around the horse. 20 minutes later, one horse has been fastened.

Reporting and voiceover: Ananyaa Desikan

Videos: B. Velankanni Raj

Production: Ravichandran N.