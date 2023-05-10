What it takes to move Kumbakonam’s 500-tonne Sarangapani temple car each year

May 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Standing tall opposite the Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam is the frame of the temple car. In front are four ornate horse figurines made of bamboo and papier-mâché. NC Ramesh, the stapati or the architect of the temple car, is standing with five other colleagues within the matrix of cranes 60 feet above the ground to pull the rope tied around the horse. “Yethu da!” (pull it up), he instructs his crew. Twenty minutes later, one horse weighing 400 kilograms, has been fastened. Preparations are underway for the Chithirai festival procession the next day.

This has been an annual affair for Ramesh and his family for four generations. He inspects the giant rope or vadam being tied around the chariot. Made in Cuddalore with coconut fibre, it snakes along for 300 metres — 200 for the devotees to hold and pull, and 100 around the base of the structure.

The ther or temple car is draped in a 900 metre-long cloth with floral and religious motifs. S Sivasankari, Kumbakonam’s executive officer of the Hindu Charitable and Religious Endowments Department says that they are using the same ther seelai as the previous year as it was still in good shape. “With the iron wheels each weighing 1.5 tonnes, the base of the ther at 350 tonnes and the rest of the structure at 150 tonnes, it is going to be anywhere between 500 and 550 tonnes,” she says, adding, “It is usually scorching hot around this time but today we have cloudy skies. I hope it doesn’t rain and make the ther heavier.”

History of the temple car This temple car at 102 feet is one of the largest in Asia. The practice of pulling this structure has been part of the Chithirai festival across centuries. The temple is believed to have been built during the Chola period between the ninth and 13th centuries. During that time, Thirumangai Alwar, one of the 12 Vaishnavite saints, wrote a poem Thiru Ezhu Kootrirukai which depicts the way this temple car is built. Although there is no proof that the base of the temple car is the same one and survived through time, the temple has proof that the current base was repaired in 1906.

Inside the temple, the chief priest, Sundararajanreminds everyone to be on time the next day. “People from all over Kumbakonam, the country and across faiths come to pull the ther through the four streets around the temple,” he says.

On the day of the festival, May 4, at 5am, Ramesh is invited into the temple by Sundararajan, to carry the temple’s presiding deity, lord Vishnu, on a palanquin into the chariot. With just a couple of hours for the procession, Ramesh checks the hydraulic brakes. “This is the first time we are using these brakes. They are effective but we still rely on the muttukattai (wooden stoppers) to stop and control the ther,” he adds.

At around 7.30am, a crowd of close to 1,000 people gather in front of the temple car. Two excavators take their positions behind the ther to help the devotees pull it along. Sundararajan signals that it is time for the procession to begin by chanting “Saranga” into a megaphone. The sea of devotees repeat in unison and begin to pull.

The temple car’s pit crew is ready with trucks of muttukattai, and iron plates to manage the structure’s movement. Ramesh’s family, including his 14-year-old daughter Padmavathy, lay the stoppers with a confidence that comes from practice.

“I have heard stories from my father that it once took six months for the ther to finish its course; it would get stuck in the mud. In 1985, concrete roads were laid and it got easier,” Ramesh recollects.

Almost 10 hours later, the chariot makes its way back to its starting point. As Ramesh finishes, he says, “It has taken 300 muttukattais this time… more than usual.”

Attended by over 10,000 people, this festival showcases faith as well as simple physics.