Vetrimaaran’s comments spark debate on art, politics and identity in cinema

A speech by national award-winning film-maker Vetrimaaran accusing the Hindutva forces of continuously trying to appropriate Tamil identity has sparked a controversy in Tamil Nadu.

As Tamils worldwide are favourably reacting to director Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I, a film based on the life of Raja Raja Chola, considered to be the greatest of the Chola kings, there were posts on social media by certain sections portraying him as a “Hindu king”.

At a function to honour Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Mr. Vetrimaaran had remarked: “Art is political. Initially it was art for art’s sake. Aesthetic beauty is important but art is not complete without people. Art is a reflection of life. Cinema is a mass medium. Tamil Nadu remains a secular State, resisting the external forces with maturity, because the Dravidian movement took control of cinema from their hands.”

Stating that it was very important to keep art political, he said, “We [Tamils] have to handle it correctly. If we don’t do it properly, soon our symbols will be appropriated by them,” he said pointing to instances like (Tamil saint-poet) Tiruvalluvar draped in saffron and averments like Raja Raja Chola as Hindu king.

“It has been happening continuously. They will use cinema as a tool. We need to be politically aware,” Mr. Vetrimaaran said at the function.

His speech sparked a debate over social media with sections of supporters of Hindutva, BJP and RSS organisations targetting him and many, including the Dravidians in the Twitter space defending him.

On Wednesday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that during the time of Raja Raja Chola, Saivam and Vainavam were different. The two openly fought against each other and heads rolled in the sludge of blood. There were continuous conversions. “In those times, where was Hindu?” he asked.

Mr. Thirumavalavan asked if it was fair to impose modern-day identities on Raja Raja Chola because he built the Big Temple (Brihadeeswarar Temple) for a Lingam. “Is that not twisting history? Vetrimaaran mentioned only this,” he said.

On Thursday at a felicitation function for PS 1 crew, actor and politician Kamal Haasan said the name Hindu religion was not there during Raja Raja Chola’s time. There was Vainavam, Saivam and Samanam. “It was the name given by the British.”

To a question on Mr. Vetrimaaran’s speech that there was no Hindu religion during the Chola period and it was all Tamil, Mr. Haasan said he endorsed the view. “There were different religions. In the 8 th century, Adi Sankara merged them. It is history,” he said, unwilling to go into the details. To further questions, he said, “Let us not invent or impose history or bring in a linguistic debate [as it was a felicitation function].”

In the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, no prominent leader has commented on the issue, except for H. Raja who said Raja Raja Chola was a Siva devotee and a Hindu. Meanwhile, Telangana Governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said she grew up seeing the Thanjavur Big Temple and added that there was an attempt to hide the cultural identity and this needed to be opposed. “Worship, Saivam and Vainavam are the cultural identity of Tamils and any attempt to hide these identities would be inappropriate,” she told reporters at Coimbatore on Thursday.