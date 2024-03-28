Vaiko condoles MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy’s death

March 28, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Chennai

MDMK Lok Sabha member A. Ganesamoorthy, who represented the Erode Constituency but could not get renomination, died on Thursday.

Party general secretary Vaiko condoled his death.

Sources said Mr. Ganesamoorthy was upset that he was not fielded by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The MDMK was allotted just the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency and the seat went to Mr Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko.

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

On March 24, he reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. He passed away in the morning.

