March 25, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore after he attempted to end life on Sunday, continued to remain in critical condition on Monday.

Sources from the hospital said that he was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. Doctors were closely monitoring his health.

Meanwhile, MDMK chief Vaiko visited Mr. Ganeshamurthi late on Sunday and spoke to the family members and doctors.

He told journalists that Ganeshamurthi was elected as member of Lok Sabha thrice and won the acceptance and love of people. “Party functionaries wanted Durai Vaiko to represent the party this time. However, I did not accept this proposal and a voting was done, in which 99% of functionaries wanted Durai Vaiko to be given a seat. I suggested that the party shall seek two seats and one can be given to Ganeshamurthi. If that did not materialise, I suggested that Ganeshamurthi be offered a ticket in the next Assembly election. [We] Thought that the wound would be healed when the Assembly election comes.. ,” said Mr. Vaiko.

He added that doctors would be able to give an update on his health condition after 48 hours.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.