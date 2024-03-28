Erode MP Ganeshamurthi passes away

March 28, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - ERODE

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

On March 24, he reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. He passed away in the morning.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice. Party sources said the body would be taken to his residence at Periyar Nagar in Erode and would be kept for public homage.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.