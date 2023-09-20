HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. varsities to collaborate with State institutions for research, faculty, student exchange programmes

Under Going Global Partnerships seven universities from Tamil Nadu are partnering with nine universities in the U.K.

September 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The State government signed an agreement with the British Council here on Wednesday for two-way student mobility, capacity building, research and transnational education.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy signed the MoU on behalf of the State government. The Council would enable collaborations in new and emerging areas through Going Global Partnerships that the State is already part of.

Under the GGP seven universities from Tamil Nadu are partnering with nine universities in the U.K.  Mr. Ponmudy said the United Kingdom is a natural partner in the efforts to internationalise higher education. He urged the U.K. institutions to partner with the State in developing joint and dual degree programmes and collaborative research in mutual areas.

On the sidelines of the event, Mr. Ponmudy said during the three-day meeting on higher education, experts from the State universities would participate in discussions with the visiting faculty. “The Chief Minister launched the Naan Mudhalvan scheme with the same aim. We have explained to them the scheme, particularly building proficiency in English language among students. We are discussing training and faculty visit for teachers and student exchange opportunities,” he said.

A beginning had been made with Anna University and Bharathiar University signing an agreement. “Our aim is not only the quantity of education but also improve the quality,” he added.  

Steve Smith, international education champion, U.K., said, the delegation had chosen Tamil Nadu as it had some of the best ranked institutions in the country. The higher education department envisioned creating centres of innovation and the U.K. government was ready to help the State.  

School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged the U.K. delegation to visit the schools run by the government and expressed interest in student and teacher exchange programmes at the school level. 

Janaka Pushpanathan, British Council’s South India director, said 14 universities from the U.K. and two higher education apex bodies would discuss areas of mutual collaboration with 25 government and private institutions in the State. 

On the occasion, Vellore Institute of Technology received a grant. British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Oliver Ballhatchet and the Council’s Director of Education Maddalaine Ansell besides senior officials of the Council were present at the event.

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.