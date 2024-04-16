  1. BJP national president J.P Nadda poll campaign in Ramanathapuram constituency
  2. Voter awareness campaigns scaled up in low voter turnout polling stations in Puducherry
  3. CPI state secretary Mutharasan is campaigning in Ramanathapuram constituency
  4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is campaigning in Krishnagiri District on Tuesday
  5. Election officials step up surveillance as the complaints of cash distribution to the voters surface in some parts of Tiruchi and Karur
  6. It’s a fight between four women candidates in Vilavancode by election
  7. Samayapuram temple Chithirai car festival 
  8. Vaiko meeting in support of DMK candidate in Coimbatore 
  9. Railways to conduct trial run of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express prior to its extension to Palakkad
  10. Taramani Police arrested three suspects who allegedly snatched mobile phones