- BJP national president J.P Nadda poll campaign in Ramanathapuram constituency
- Voter awareness campaigns scaled up in low voter turnout polling stations in Puducherry
- CPI state secretary Mutharasan is campaigning in Ramanathapuram constituency
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is campaigning in Krishnagiri District on Tuesday
- Election officials step up surveillance as the complaints of cash distribution to the voters surface in some parts of Tiruchi and Karur
- It’s a fight between four women candidates in Vilavancode by election
- Samayapuram temple Chithirai car festival
- Vaiko meeting in support of DMK candidate in Coimbatore
- Railways to conduct trial run of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express prior to its extension to Palakkad
- Taramani Police arrested three suspects who allegedly snatched mobile phones
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.