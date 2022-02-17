Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

The Hindu Bureau February 17, 2022 10:47 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

An election worker distributes booth slip to a voter on Melur Road in Tiruchi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The list of important news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 17, 2022: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will speak at the Ministerial Session on Sub-national Leadership for Inclusive Green Growth organised virtually by The Energy and Resources Institute.

Campaigning for urban local bodies elections will end today.

DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin to campaign across Coimbatore district on the final day of campaigning in urban civic elections.

BJP State president K. Annamalai to campaign at several points in Coimbatore in urban civic polls.

Namakkal Collector will meet with micro-observers for local body elections.

National Lok Adalat to be held in Salem.

Ahead of local body polls, Chennai police will conduct flag marches at several areas and instil confidence in the minds of voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes on Saturday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety to inspect the 90km electrified stretch from Tiruchi to Karaikudi via Pudukottai.

HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking satellite bus stands in five places in Tiruchi to reduce traffic congestion.

DMK leader Stalin to hold virtual election campaign for urban civic elections in Tirunelveli. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



