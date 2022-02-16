Tamil Nadu civic polls: Electoral campaign to end on February 17

Special Correspondent February 16, 2022 20:30 IST

The electoral campaign for the single-phase ordinary elections to the urban local bodies across the State, scheduled on February 19, is set to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar chaired a meeting in the State Election Commission office in Chennai on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements made relating to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and security for polling booths.

The polling hours for 21 Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 489 Town Panchayats, would be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on February 19. The counting of votes is on February 22.