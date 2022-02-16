DMK came to power with the support of people: Udhayanidhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that the party came to power with the support of the people and hence, the State Assembly cannot be prorogued.

Canvassing votes for the DMK and its alliance candidates for the urban local bodies election at various places in the district, including Dadagapatti in the city, on Wednesday, he said that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami keep saying that the State Assembly could be prorogued.

“People elected us as they believed in our poll promises”, he said. The MLA said that the AIADMK government had left a debt of ₹5.75 lakh crore. Despite that the State government gave COVID-19 assistance of ₹4,000 each to families within three months of coming to power. “All the electoral promises will be fulfilled in the coming years”, he said.

Earlier, speaking in Attur, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that the AIADMK leaders filled their pockets and hence, Mr. Palaniswami and R. Elangovan, chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank, will go to prison soon.