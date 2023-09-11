T.N. women’s basic income scheme | 1.06 crore women selected to benefit

September 11, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has identified 1.06 crore women, as eligible to benefit from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (women’s basic income) scheme, which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to launch in Kancheepuram on September 15, the birth anniversary of former CM. C.N. Annadurai.

During his speech at a meeting he chaired at the Secretariat in Chennai to review the arrangements being made towards the launch, Mr. Stalin said a total of 1.63 crore applications were received, of which 1,06,50,000 have been short-listed to benefit from the scheme.

“We have made arrangements so that eligible women would have the sum credited into their bank accounts from September 15,” Mr. Stalin said. The sum will subsequently be credited into the bank accounts of these eligible women every month.

“ATM cards would be issued in certain numbers initially, and will have to be issued to all. But all those selected for the scheme would be provided with the urimai thogai [immediately], instead of waiting for the ATM cards. There should be no problem for the beneficiaries in withdrawing the cash,” Mr. Stalin said.

Though the Tamil Nadu government in its budget for 2023-24 stated that a sum of ₹7,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme, it is believed that the scheme will cost more. The CM on Monday said that a total sum of ₹12,000 crore would be allocated for this scheme annually.

A senior official told The Hindu that the allocation of ₹12,000 crore would not be for the ongoing year, as a few months have already passed before the formal launching of the scheme on September 15. The CM advised officials to ensure that there were no faults anywhere while implementing the scheme.

An SMS would be sent on behalf of the Chief Minister to the beneficiaries on September 15, which would also have details on how to handle any issues that may arise. Those who have applied for the scheme but have not been shortlisted to benefit, would be given the reason they were not shortlisted.

“We should inform them as to why their applications have not been accepted. A message should be sent to them with the reason based on which their application could not be accepted. A majority of them would be satisfied if such a message is sent,” Mr. Stalin instructed officials.

Some of the women may have doubts and may apply again, Mr. Stalin said and added: “We should also give that opportunity to them. If we provide such an opportunity, people will have confidence in this government.” Should those, whose applications were rejected turn up at the launch of the scheme, Mr. Stalin said: “Arrangements should be made to answer them”.

Officers would have to camp at these places to receive such complaints from those women, who have not been selected as beneficiaries under this scheme and are to assure them that their applications will be scrutinised, , which was quite important, the CM advised authorities.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the meeting.