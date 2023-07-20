Focus Tamil Nadu | Why Stalin’s basic income scheme for women in T.N. has not pleased everyone  

Why Stalin’s basic income scheme for women has not pleased everyone

July 20, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government, on July 20, began the distribution of application forms for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, a scheme through which a monthly rights grant of ₹1,000 is to be provided to eligible women heads of households starting September 15. The scheme was one of the poll promises of the ruling DMK government in 2021.

During the State Budget presentation in March this year, the then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that ₹7,000 crore would be allotted for the scheme for the current financial year.

He said that the scheme, once implemented, will be one of the biggest cash transfer schemes implemented by any State government in India’s history.

Initially, an estimated 2.2 crore women heads of families, all ration card holders were expected to benefit from this scheme. However, now the government has indicated an estimated one crore women heads of families would receive the rights grant.

The scheme’s roll-out is expected to give women economic recognition, and empowerment.

While some sections are elated about the scheme, some are not pleased. Why is this so? What could Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have done differently?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan