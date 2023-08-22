HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1.63 crore applications received for women’s basic income scheme in T.N.

A press release from the T.N. government said verification of the applications has now begun, and called upon residents to cooperate with officials who are undertaking field visits

August 22, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Registration of application took place at camps held in phases across the State. A scene at one such camp in Erode, earlier this month

Registration of application took place at camps held in phases across the State. A scene at one such camp in Erode, earlier this month | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the registration of applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) coming to an end on Sunday, August 20, 2023, the State government on Monday, August 21, 2023, said that it had received a total of 1.63 crore applications.

A press release by the government said that field visits were under way wherever necessary, to verify the details provided in the applications. The government has appealed to the public to extend cooperation to officials who will be visiting households for verification.

The registration of applications for the scheme, through which eligible women heads of families will receive an assistance of ₹1,000 a month, began on July 24, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the launch of the scheme in Dharmapuri district.

The first phase of camps to register applications took place from July 24 to August 4. The second phase took place from August 5 to August 14. Special camps for those who could not avail of the camps on these days were organised on August 18, 19 and 20.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / welfare / government aid

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.