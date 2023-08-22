1.63 crore applications received for women’s basic income scheme in T.N.

August 22, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

With the registration of applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) coming to an end on Sunday, August 20, 2023, the State government on Monday, August 21, 2023, said that it had received a total of 1.63 crore applications.

A press release by the government said that field visits were under way wherever necessary, to verify the details provided in the applications. The government has appealed to the public to extend cooperation to officials who will be visiting households for verification.

The registration of applications for the scheme, through which eligible women heads of families will receive an assistance of ₹1,000 a month, began on July 24, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the launch of the scheme in Dharmapuri district.

The first phase of camps to register applications took place from July 24 to August 4. The second phase took place from August 5 to August 14. Special camps for those who could not avail of the camps on these days were organised on August 18, 19 and 20.