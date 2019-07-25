T.N. to unveil electric vehicle policy by next month-end

The Tamil Nadu government, which is chalking out an electric vehicle policy to provide infrastructure for vehicles across the State, has prepared a draft and will unveil it before the end of August.

The draft provides a slew of incentives to those promoting e-vehicles.

Amending the common building rules for provision of charging points in commercial and large residential buildings, fixing a better electric tariff for electric vehicle users and concession in road tax are among the provisions in the draft being finalised.

Earlier this month, the Energy Department nominated the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) as the State nodal agency for setting up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The policy is expected to provide incentives to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

A senior official pointed out that at present there is a tax concession of 50% for personal electric vehicles (white number board).

At the unveiling of Hyundai Motor India Limited’s electric SUV KONA on the Secretariat campus here, a senior company official said a request has been made to reduce the GST slab for electric vehicles from the existing 12% to 5%.

The State government is planning to get electric buses under the FAME-II Scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries as well as a multi-phase loan from KfW, Germany.