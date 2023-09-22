T.N. Minister Duraimurugan regrets his comments on Maniammai

September 22, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday, September 22, 2023 expressed regrets over certain comments he made in a public meeting on social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and his late wife Maniammai.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan acknowledged the “huge difference” between the word that he used and the word he meant to use during his speech at a public meeting in Vellore on September 17.

Citing reports that Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani had expressed his disagreement over the comments, Mr. Duraimurugan said: “I regret having used the word during my speech in the meeting.”

Mr. Duraimurugan said Mr. Veeramani would be aware of the great respect that he had on late ‘Periyar’ and Mr. Veeramani and their principles.