Tamil Nadu

TN Health Minister appeals to CM to release funds for missing fishermen’s families

Health minister C. Vijayabaskar has written to the Chief Minister requesting the latter to release funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of the four fishermen from Ramanathapuram who have not returned home.

The fishermen, A. Messiah of Thangachimadam, N. Samson Darwin of Mandapam refugee camp, V. Nagaraj of Vattanvalasai, and S. Senthil Kumar of Tirupullani, had gone fishing in a boat owned by Arokiyaraj of Thangachimadam on January 18, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai district. The Minister said the families of the four fishermen were in dire straits and appealed to the CM to release funds. Dr. Vijayabaskar also wanted the CM to release funds to the owner of the boat that had capsized.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 4:22:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-health-minister-appeals-to-cm-to-release-funds-for-missing-fishermens-families/article33625637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY